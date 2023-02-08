The 6-foot-3 junior combo guard and co-captain produced the two biggest scoring performances of his career to put the Blue Devils in position to earn at least a share of the South Central Activities Association title. Shaw scored a career-high 30 points in a 59-34 victory at Bayless and followed that performance with 28 points in a 63-26 victory at Crossroads. In 22 games, Shaw is averaging 13.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals. The Blue Devils are 8-3 in 2023 and at 8-1 in conference will sew up no worse than a tie for the SCAA crown with a win Friday against Hancock. Shaw also is on Maplewood’s track and field team.