Esther Han • Holt wrestling

A junior, Han won the championship of the 143-pound weight class at the Hickman Tournament. She won four matches, recording first-period pins of her first two opponents before winning by fall in the second period of her final two matches. Her longest match came in the fourth round, a pin of second-place finisher Addison Eli of Nixa at 4:06. Han is 25-1, with her only loss coming to Fort Osage’s Haley Ward, a defending state champ who is nationally ranked. Han, who has won four tournaments this season, won a state championship at last season after going undefeated to win a state title in 2019.