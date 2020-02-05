Esther Han • Holt wrestling
A sophomore, Han won the championship of the 142-pound weight class at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament. She pinned Lutheran St. Charles’ Rebekah Floyd 1 minute and 21 seconds into the championship after winning by fall over her first three tournament opponents. Han is 21-1 this season, with her only loss coming by medical forfeit in a dual against Fort Zumwalt West. Han was leading the match 6-3 but suffered an elbow injury, had to forfeit and missed two weeks. She also has won the KC Stampede, Battle’s Wonder Woman Tournament and the GAC Tournament. She capped an undefeated freshman season with a state title in 2019.

