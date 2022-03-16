Ethan Chartrand • Webster Groves basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Chartrand helped the Statesmen advance to their first state semifinal since their 2018 state championship run. In a 75-65 victory against Cape Central in a Class 5 state quarterfinal, Chartrand had 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. He hit 8 of 13 2-pointers (62 percent) and was 2 for 3 from beyond the 3-point arc (67 percent). Chartrand averaged 16 points in three district tournament games and was named to the Class 5 District 2 all-district team. He is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds overall and earned all-conference honors in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool.