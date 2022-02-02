Ethan Fauss • Clayton basketball

A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Fauss had strong showings in two victories last week. He had a double-double in a 75-62 win over Fox, pouring in 32 points, pulling down 16 rebounds and making four blocks. He hit 8 of 11 2-pointers and 5 of 8 3-pointers. In the Greyhounds’ next game, Fauss had 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four blocks in a 73-49 victory over STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley. An all-Suburban Conference Blue Pool second-team selection last season, Fauss is averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals. He has made 28 3-pointers and is shooting 77.4 percent from the foul line.