The Greyhounds lead the Suburban Conference Blue Pool standings, and Fauss is a big reason why. A 6-foot-8 guard and forward, Fauss averaged 30.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks in three victories last week, including two league games. A three-year starter who was a first team all-conference player as a junior, Fauss is among area leaders in many categories, including his 87.3 percent accuracy rate at the free-throw line (62 of 71). He averages 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 blocks for a team that has won six of seven and is challenging for its first winning record since 2012-13. He has scored 30 points or more four times this season, including a season-high 35 in a win last week against Francis Howell North.