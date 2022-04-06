Ethan Hogan • Columbia track and field

A sophomore distance runner, Hogan finished first in two events at the Greenville Invitational to help lead the Eagles to the team title. He won the 1,600-meter run by 21 seconds in 4:39.80 and placed first in the 3,200 with a time of 10:10.42, 22 seconds ahead of the runner-up. The previous week, Hogan had a first-place showing in the 1,600 (4:38.84) in a six-team open meet at Columbia. He had his best time of the new season in the 1,600 at a nine-team open meet at Highland, where he clocked in at 4:38.33. In indoor competition, he finished fourth in the 3,200 in the Triad Invitational in late February and fifth in the 1,600 at the Charleston Invitational in early March. He also runs cross country.