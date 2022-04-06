 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ethan Hogan • Columbia track and field

  • 0
Ethan Hogan, Columbia

Ethan Hogan, Columbia track and field

A sophomore distance runner, Hogan finished first in two events at the Greenville Invitational to help lead the Eagles to the team title. He won the 1,600-meter run by 21 seconds in 4:39.80 and placed first in the 3,200 with a time of 10:10.42, 22 seconds ahead of the runner-up. The previous week, Hogan had a first-place showing in the 1,600 (4:38.84) in a six-team open meet at Columbia. He had his best time of the new season in the 1,600 at a nine-team open meet at Highland, where he clocked in at 4:38.33. In indoor competition, he finished fourth in the 3,200 in the Triad Invitational in late February and fifth in the 1,600 at the Charleston Invitational in early March. He also runs cross country.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the rising stars of the spring high school sports season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News