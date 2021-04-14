A 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter, whose natural position is libero, Jenkins helped the Cougars post a 5-2-1 record last week as they finished as runner-up to CBC in the Summit Tournament. In the eight matches, he totaled 48 kills in 19 sets (2.53 average), 56 digs in 19 sets (2.95 average), had only three serve reception errors out of 100 opportunities and 74 serves with only two errors along with eight aces. He had 11 kills and nine digs in a semifinal win over Borgia and seven kills and four digs in the championship match. He earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a freshman.
Ethan Jenkins • Affton volleyball