 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ethan Venable • Oakville wrestling

  • 0
Ethan Venable, Oakville

Ethan Venable, Oakville wrestling

A sophomore, Venable pinned his way to the championship of the 220-pound weight class at MICDS’ Eric Lewis Invitational to keep his record perfect at 32-0. He won four tournament matches by fall, capping it off by pinning Cahokia sophomore Quinterrous Jones at the 1:34 mark of the first period. His pin total this season is at 24. It was the fourth tournament victory of the season for Venable, who also has won titles at Parkway South, Parkway West and Brentwood. As a freshman, he qualified for the state tournament, where he went 2-2 and came up one win short of getting a medal. He also plays football and club rugby.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school stars who are turning heads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News