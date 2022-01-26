Ethan Venable • Oakville wrestling

A sophomore, Venable pinned his way to the championship of the 220-pound weight class at MICDS’ Eric Lewis Invitational to keep his record perfect at 32-0. He won four tournament matches by fall, capping it off by pinning Cahokia sophomore Quinterrous Jones at the 1:34 mark of the first period. His pin total this season is at 24. It was the fourth tournament victory of the season for Venable, who also has won titles at Parkway South, Parkway West and Brentwood. As a freshman, he qualified for the state tournament, where he went 2-2 and came up one win short of getting a medal. He also plays football and club rugby.