Ethan Venable • Oakville wrestling

A junior, Venable kept his record perfect (25-0) in winning the championship of the 215-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational. He won his first three matches with first-period pins before pinning Fort Zumwalt South senior William Pierce at 3:18 of the second period of the championship match. It was the fifth tournament win of the season for Venable, who also has won titles at the Chip Allison Patriot Classic, Parkway West Longhorn Invitational, Vianney Tournament and Summit’s 141 Rumble. Venable, who has 17 pins, finished second in Class 4 at 220 pounds last season and also plays football and rugby.