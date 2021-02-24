A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Brown led the Lancers to a pair of Southwestern Conference victories last week. Belleville East outlasted rival Belleville West 58-56 in overtime and Brown scored a game-high 22 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, handed out five assists and made three steals. Two days later, the Lancers fell behind Collinsville 17-14 at halftime but rallied in the second half for a 45-38 win as Brown led the way again with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. A four-year starter, Brown was a first-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals.
Ethyn Brown • Belleville East basketball