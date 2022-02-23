Evan Binder • Whitfield wrestling

A senior who has committed to the Air Force Academy, Binder capped off his high school career by winning his fourth individual state championship. He won the Missouri Class 3 championship at 132 pounds with a 9-0 major decision over Jesse Hahs of De Smet in the title match to become the 36th four-time boys wrestling state champion. Binder’s effort helped the Warriors capture a team state championship for the sixth consecutive season. He finished the season 45-3 with 180 career victories. Binder, who had 26 pins, also won tournament titles at the Farmington Invitational, Kansas City Stampede, Pacific Invitational, Kyler Thrasher Invitational and Class 3 District 2 Tournament.