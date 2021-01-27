A junior, Binder ran his record to 35-0 by winning the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the Pacific Invitational. He defeated Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty (30-8) by fall at 1:08 in the first period in the championship match. He also pinned his opponent in quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Binder has also placed first at the Fox Invitational, Hallsville Tournament, Smithville Tournament, Capital City Tournament, Jefferson City Duals and at the New Year’s Eve Duals hosted by Fort Zumwalt South and Fort Zumwalt North. A two-time state champion, Binder is currently ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds in Class 3.
Evan Binder • Whitfield wrestling