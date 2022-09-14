Evan Davis • Waterloo football

A 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back, Davis rushed for 300 yards on 30 carries, scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground and had a 29-yard pass reception to lead the Bulldogs to a 35-14 win at home over Carbondale. Davis opened the scoring with a 16-yard TD run at 7:02 of the first quarter as Waterloo built a 21-7 halftime lead. Davis’ 25-yard TD run with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter put the Bulldogs ahead 28-7. Overall, he has rushed for 398 yards and three TDs and has caught six passes for 153 yards (25.5 yards per catch). A three-year starter, Davis was all-conference last season and also plays baseball.