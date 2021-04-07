 Skip to main content
Evan Davis • Waterloo football
A 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore running back, Davis had 36 carries for 221 yards with two touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with a 28-21 win over Jerseyville. It’s Waterloo’s best start since it began 5-0 in 2014 and Davis' 221 yards was the best single-game performance for Waterloo since Rick Wiegand rushed for 246 yards Oct. 24, 2014, against Mater Dei. Davis, who scored on second quarter runs of 9 and 21 yards and had two receptions for 18 yards, has rushed for a team-leading 473 yards and six TDs with an average of 5.4 yards per carry this season. He also plays baseball.

