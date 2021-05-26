Evan Erb • MICDS tennis

A senior, Erb closed out his high school career with his second boys singles state title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against SLUH's Gus Tettamble in Missouri’s first Class 3 tournament. Erb won the Class 1 championship as a freshman. The final point of Erb’s career was one of his best. He ran down several balls, the final one resulting in a net cord winner. Erb advanced to the state tournament by defeating teammate Justin Jan in a district final 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Erb (21-2), who was named the Metro League player of the year after winning the conference tournament, will be playing for Washington and Lee University, a Division III school with a strong tennis program in Lexington, Va.