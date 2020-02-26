A senior, Shetley became the first wrestler in program history to win a state championship when he captured the Class 2 title at 182 pounds at Mizzou Arena. He edged Odessa junior Jake Evinger 3-2 in the championship match after winning his first two tournament matches by fall and winning on a tiebreaker 7-2 in the semifinals. Shetley, who also won the Battle for the Bling in Arkansas and De Soto’s Bob Georger Classic, went 45-1 this season with 28 wins by fall. His career record was 159-26, making him the winningest wrestler in program history.
Evan Shetley • Sullivan wrestling