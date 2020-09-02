 Skip to main content
Evan Sutton • Highland golf
Sutton has won two early-season tournaments to kick off his senior season. In his first outing of the season, Sutton shot a 1-over-par 73 to edge Althoff standout Avery Irwin by two strokes to capture medalist honors at the 15-team Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Two days later, Sutton posted a career-best 3-under 69 to win the Madison County Invitational at Belk Park Golf Course. Sutton began his day at Belk Park on No. 18 with a birdie. That led to four more birdies and just two bogeys during the rest of his round. Sutton placed ninth 28th in the Class 2A state tournament last season. He won a state bass fishing championship in 2019.

