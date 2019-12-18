Faith Bland • Metro basketball
A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Bland led the Panthers to four wins last week as they ran their winning streak to five games. She put up big numbers in victories against Riverview Gardens (25 points, 4 assists, 6 steals), Cleveland (29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 10 steals), University City (18 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 8 steals) and Rosati-Kain (27 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals). Bland is second in the area in scoring (21.5) and is among the leaders in assists (3.4) and steals (5.2). The player of the year in the small division of the Public High League last season, Bland, who transferred from Ladue following her freshman year, has committed to Texas A&M.

