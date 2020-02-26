A sophomore, Cole completed her second consecutive undefeated season (30-0) by winning the state championship at 110 pounds with an 11-2 major decision against Excelsior Springs freshman Lilly Brower. Cole is 55-0 in her high school career. In her three matches at the state tournament leading up to the final, Cole won three times by technical fall. She was coming off a district title and also won tournaments at Lafayette, Mehlville and Battle, the site of the Wonder Woman Tournament. In November, Cole earned a bronze medal individually while helping the U.S. win the Under-15 Pan American Championships women's freestyle team competition in Panama.
Faith Cole • Lafayette wrestling