Faith Cole • Lafayette wrestling

A senior, Cole completed an unbeaten career with her fourth consecutive state championship, pinning Mid-Buchanan senior Haley Sampson in the second period of the 110-pound championship match. Cole, who finished with a career record of 117-0, is Missouri's first girls wrestler with a four-year unbeaten career. Cole (29-0), who had 20 pins and won five tournaments this season, pinned her first two opponents at state before winning 18-2 on a tech fall in the semifinals. Prior to the high school season, she was named the outstanding wrestler at the Disney Duals and won a title at the Pan-Am Games in Mexico. She was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro co-girls wrestler of the year last season.