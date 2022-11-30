 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredrick Moore • Cardinal Ritter football

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior wide receiver who verbally committed to Michigan, Moore caught nine passes for 202 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 54-35 win over Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state semifinal. In the first half, after scoring on a 34-yard jet sweep and a 51-yard quick screen, Moore put the Lions ahead 22-15 at intermission with a 75-yard kickoff return for a TD. He scored his fourth touchdown early in the third quarter on a 36-yard jet sweep, and the following possession, he caught a 28-yard touchdown pass. Moore leads the area in receiving yards (1,347) and is among the leaders in receptions (59).

