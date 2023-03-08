A senior, Roseman helped Kirkwood win the girls team championship and the overall team championship based on combined boys and girls results from March 2-5 in the USA Racquetball High School National Championships at Multnomah Athletic Club and Lloyd Athletic Center in Portland, Oregon. Roseman became the first player from Missouri to reach the final of all three No. 1 divisions. She was second in singles, teamed with Avery Oppermann to win the girls doubles and teamed with Zach West to finish second in mixed doubles. There were 26 schools from around the U.S. in the tournament. Roseman and Oppermann both made the All-American girls team; West and Sam Neunreiter were on the All-American boys team for the Pioneers.