Gabbie Roseman • Kirkwood racquetball

A junior, Roseman finished third in singles and second in doubles at the 2022 USA Racquetball High School National Championships held at Vetta Racquet Sports Concord in South St. Louis County after winning the Missouri singles championship the previous weekend. Roseman’s performance at the national championships helped Kirkwood win the overall — combined boys and girls — team title. She lost to the eventual national champion in the semifinals but bounced back to win her third-place match 15-10, 10-15, 11-4. At the Missouri championships, she defeated Lafayette’s Hannah Werk in the championship match 15-2, 6-15, 11-9.