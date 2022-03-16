 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gabbie Roseman • Kirkwood racquetball

  • 0
Gabbie Roseman, Kirkwood

Gabbie Roseman, Kirkwood racquetball

A junior, Roseman finished third in singles and second in doubles at the 2022 USA Racquetball High School National Championships held at Vetta Racquet Sports Concord in South St. Louis County after winning the Missouri singles championship the previous weekend. Roseman’s performance at the national championships helped Kirkwood win the overall — combined boys and girls — team title. She lost to the eventual national champion in the semifinals but bounced back to win her third-place match 15-10, 10-15, 11-4. At the Missouri championships, she defeated Lafayette’s Hannah Werk in the championship match 15-2, 6-15, 11-9.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school standouts on the ice and on the squash court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News