Gabby McBride • Lindbergh softball

A sophomore pitcher, McBride helped the Flyers win all four of their games last week. She started out the week by striking out 17 and scattering seven hits in a 2-1 win over Seckman. Against Parkway South, McBride, who features a tricky rise ball, came on in relief to pitch two scoreless, hitless innings with five strikeouts to help the Flyers hang on for a 1-0 win. She started and pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Parkway West and pitched in relief against Valley Park, calming things down by pitching four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning eight in a 13-5 win. Overall, she is 8-3 with a 1.38 ERA.