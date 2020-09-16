Gabby Rettinghaus • Timberland golf

A sophomore, Rettinghaus won two tournaments last week. At the Washington Tournament, she fired a 5-over-par 76 to take medalist honors by six strokes and lead the Wolves to the team title at Wolf Hollow Golf Course. She followed by shooting a 3-over-75 to win the Troy Invitational by two strokes at Woods Fort Golf Course. Rettinghaus has also been the medalist in two dual matches at St. Peters Golf Course, firing a 6-over 40 to tie for the top honors against Fort Zumwalt North and carding a 2-over 37 to win in a match against Fort Zumwalt East. Last season, she helped the Wolves win a conference title and earned all-conference honors.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.