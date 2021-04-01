 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gabby Saye • Edwardsville volleyball
0 comments

Gabby Saye • Edwardsville volleyball

  • 0
Gabby Saye, Edwardsville

Gabby Saye, Edwardsville volleyball

A 6-foot-2 junior right-side hitter, Saye led the Tigers to three victories against Southwestern Conference foes on three consecutive nights to keep them unbeaten in six matches. Edwardsville came back from a one set to none deficit to defeat Belleville East in three sets and Saye pounded down 10 kills and made three assisted blocks. She also made big contributions in straight-set wins over Belleville West (8 kills) and Alton (10 kills). Saye, who missed first two matches of the season, is averaging four kills per set. She also throws the discus in track and field.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports