A 6-foot-2 junior right-side hitter, Saye led the Tigers to three victories against Southwestern Conference foes on three consecutive nights to keep them unbeaten in six matches. Edwardsville came back from a one set to none deficit to defeat Belleville East in three sets and Saye pounded down 10 kills and made three assisted blocks. She also made big contributions in straight-set wins over Belleville West (8 kills) and Alton (10 kills). Saye, who missed first two matches of the season, is averaging four kills per set. She also throws the discus in track and field.
Gabby Saye • Edwardsville volleyball