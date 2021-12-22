 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Gannon Birkner • New Athens basketball
0 comments

Gannon Birkner • New Athens basketball

  • 0
Gannon Birkner, New Athens

Gannon Birkner, New Athens basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior center, Birkner led the Yellow Jackets to three victories last week as they bounced back from a three-game losing streak. He had double-doubles in a 64-47 win over Trico (20 points, 11 rebounds) and a 70-43 victory over Dupo (27 points, 11 rebounds) and capped off the week by scoring 26 points and pulling down eight rebounds to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 67-56 win at Perryville. In the three games, Birkner hit 79 percent (22 of 28) of his free throws. Overall, Birkner is averaging 19.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. An all-conference selection in basketball last season, he also plays baseball.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News