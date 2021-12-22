Gannon Birkner • New Athens basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior center, Birkner led the Yellow Jackets to three victories last week as they bounced back from a three-game losing streak. He had double-doubles in a 64-47 win over Trico (20 points, 11 rebounds) and a 70-43 victory over Dupo (27 points, 11 rebounds) and capped off the week by scoring 26 points and pulling down eight rebounds to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 67-56 win at Perryville. In the three games, Birkner hit 79 percent (22 of 28) of his free throws. Overall, Birkner is averaging 19.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. An all-conference selection in basketball last season, he also plays baseball.