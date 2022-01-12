Gavin Alexander • Hillsboro wrestling

A junior, Alexander went 5-1 and eclipsed the 100-win mark for his career in finishing second in the 120-pound weight class at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. He went 3-0 in pool play, won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches with first-period pins before losing 8-4 in the championship match. Alexander, who is 13-1 this season, went 5-0 at the Hillsboro Tournament, which featured a duals format, over the holidays. He took fourth in state at 113 pounds as a sophomore and won a state championship as a freshman at 106 pounds. He also plays cornerback on Hillsboro’s football team.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.