Gavin Alexander • Hillsboro wrestling

A junior, Alexander went 5-1 and eclipsed the 100-win mark for his career in finishing second in the 120-pound weight class at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. He went 3-0 in pool play, won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches with first-period pins before losing 8-4 in the championship match. Alexander, who is 13-1 this season, went 5-0 at the Hillsboro Tournament, which featured a duals format, over the holidays. He took fourth in state at 113 pounds as a sophomore and won a state championship as a freshman at 106 pounds. He also plays cornerback on Hillsboro’s football team.