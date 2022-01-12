 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Alexander • Hillsboro wrestling
Gavin Alexander • Hillsboro wrestling

Gavin Alexander, Hillsboro

Gavin Alexander, Hillsboro wrestling

A junior, Alexander went 5-1 and eclipsed the 100-win mark for his career in finishing second in the 120-pound weight class at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. He went 3-0 in pool play, won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches with first-period pins before losing 8-4 in the championship match. Alexander, who is 13-1 this season, went 5-0 at the Hillsboro Tournament, which featured a duals format, over the holidays. He took fourth in state at 113 pounds as a sophomore and won a state championship as a freshman at 106 pounds. He also plays cornerback on Hillsboro’s football team.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

