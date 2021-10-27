Gavin Day • Piasa Southwestern football

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior running back, Day rushed for 254 yards on 25 carries and scored six touchdowns — five rushing and one receiving — in a 48-24 win over Gillespie. The win broke a four-game losing streak for the Birds and qualified them for the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Day had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, scored on a 4-yard run and a 40-yard catch in the second quarter, had a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter and capped his game with TD runs of 20 and 45 yards in the fourth quarter. Overall, Day has rushed for 795 and 11 touchdowns this season. A first-team all-conference running back last spring, Day also plays baseball.