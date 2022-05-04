Gavin Johnston • Seckman baseball

A senior pitcher and outfielder who has signed with Southeast Missouri State, Johnston shined on the mound and at the plate last week. In a 10-3 win over Fox, he started and pitched a complete game, allowing three unearned runs and four hits, while striking out eight, and he was on base three times with a single, two walks and an RBI. He had a big day at the plate in a 16-0 win over Ritenour, going 2-for-2 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and a stolen base and capped off the week with a triple, a walk and an RBI in a 14-14 tie against Eureka in a game that was called because of darkness. Overall, Johnston is hitting .415 with 20 RBI and is 6-0 with a 0.51 ERA.