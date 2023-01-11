Gavin Kesler • Gibault basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior power forward/center, Kesler helped the Hawks win all three of their games last week and 15 of their first 18 games this season. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 49-47 win at Wesclin, scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 53-39 win over Steeleville and poured in 26 points, pulled down four rebounds and made four steals to lift Gibault to a 73-53 victory over Civic Memorial. An all-tournament selection at the Freeburg-Columbia Tournament over the holidays, Kesler is averaging 15.1 points and team highs in rebounds (6.7) rebounds and steals (4.2). He also plays soccer.