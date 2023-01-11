 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gavin Kesler • Gibault basketball

  • 0
Gavin Kesler, Gibault

Gavin Kesler, Gibault basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior power forward/center, Kesler helped the Hawks win all three of their games last week and 15 of their first 18 games this season. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 49-47 win at Wesclin, scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 53-39 win over Steeleville and poured in 26 points, pulled down four rebounds and made four steals to lift Gibault to a 73-53 victory over Civic Memorial. An all-tournament selection at the Freeburg-Columbia Tournament over the holidays, Kesler is averaging 15.1 points and team highs in rebounds (6.7) rebounds and steals (4.2). He also plays soccer.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News