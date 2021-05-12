 Skip to main content
Gavin Kinworthy • Windsor baseball
A senior pitcher, Kinworthy threw his second no-hitter of the season and hit a home run in Windsor's 2-0 victory over Hillsboro. He faced 22 batters and struck out 13. Kinworthy walked one batter in the fourth inning, then proceeded to strike out seven of the next eight hitters he faced before pitching around an error in the seventh. At the plate he went 2-for-3 with the home run, a solo shot. Overall, Kinworthy, who plays all three outfield positions and is a third baseman for his summer team, is 2-1 with a 2.46 ERA and is batting .292 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He has committed to Fontbonne University.

