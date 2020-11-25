Gavin Wencker • Union football

A 6-foot, 175-pound senior running back and outside linebacker, Wencker gained 105 yards rushing and punched it into the end zone a career-high five times as Union defeated Festus 34-25 in a Class 4 state quarterfinal game. He had first-half TD runs of 3, 15 and 7 yards, and with the Wildcats clinging to a 20-19 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Wencker came through at crunch time, scoring on runs of 4 and 2 yards to secure the win. He also contributed on defense with five tackles and an interception. Overall, Wencker, who started playing running back in Week 6, has rushed for 385 yards and 10 TDs. He has 71 tackles and two interceptions.
