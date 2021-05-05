 Skip to main content
Genesis Dixon • Kirkwood track and field
A sophomore, Dixon has been a force in her first season of high school track and field. Her latest big performance came at Kirkwood’s Dale Collier Invitational, where she won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.49 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 47.04 and the long jump with an area-best this season leap of 5.67 meters. Dixon has only lost one individual event this season, also placing first in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump at Webster Groves’ Charlie Finch Invitational, Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational and the Lafayette Invitational. In 2019, she took second in the long jump in her age group at the AAU National Championships.

