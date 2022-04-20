 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesis Dixon • Kirkwood track and field

Genesis Dixon, Kirkwood

Genesis Dixon, Kirkwood track and field

A junior, Dixon set meet records in winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.63 seconds and the 300 hurdles with her best time of the season (44.96) at Summit’s Corey Siebert Invitational. Dixon has won every hurdles race she has been in this season, including winning both the 100s and 300s at the Jackson Invitational, Webster Groves’ Charlie Finch Invitational and the Northwest Cedar Hill Invitational. Last season, she set new school records in the long jump (5.67 meters) and in the 100 hurdles (14.21). At the Class 5 state meet, she placed third in the 100 hurdles (14.24), third in the 300 hurdles (45.99) and fifth in the long jump (5.61 meters).

