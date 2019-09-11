A junior, Blanco won two races last week. He took first in the Fleet Feet Invitational at Arnold City Park, covering the 2-mile course in 10 minutes, 16 seconds. Four days later, Blanco won the Affton Cross Country Invitational at Wilmore Park, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17:09. Last season, Blanco placed fifth in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival Varsity White Division, fourth in the Affton Invitational and third at the Hancock Invitational before suffering a season-ending injury. In track last spring, he specialized in the 1,600, qualifying for the state meet, where he was clocked at 4.36. He also was part of the Cavaliers’ 1,600 relay.
