George Henken • St. Louis U. High volleyball

A 6-foot-3 junior setter and team captain, Henken led the Jr. Bills to the Class 4 championship. He ran the SLUH offense to near perfection in a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 sweep Kirkwood in the championship match, handing out 29 assists and making six digs. SLUH finished with a 30-0 record and an 80-0 set record while capturing its third successive state crown and fifth in the last six seasons played. Henken, who led the area in assists (9.9 per set) and service points (3.2), was named first-team all-conference and all-tournament at Lafayette and Parkway Central. He is considering offers from Princeton and Stanford.