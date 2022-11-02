Georgia Leary • Villa Duchesne field hockey

A senior midfielder who has committed to Wake Forest, Leary helped lead the Saints to their third consecutive Midwest Tournament championship and 14th overall. She assisted on both goals in a 2-1 double-overtime win over St. Joseph’s in the semifinals. Leary fed Katie Crump for a goal that tied the game 1-1 in the second quarter, setting the stage for overtime. With 6:48 left in the second overtime period, Leary beat three St. Joseph’s defenders in the midfield area, dribbled up field and sent a pass to Gigi Edwards, who finished for the game-winner. Leary had the fourth Saints’ goal in a 4-0 win over John Burroughs in the title game. She was first-team All-Metro in 2021.