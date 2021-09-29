Gerard Grewe • Priory football

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior quarterback and defensive back, Grewe had a hand in all five Ravens’ touchdowns in a 36-22 win over Westminster. It marked the first time Priory has defeated Westminster since 2012. He had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, scored from 11 and 12 yards out and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass. On the afternoon, Grewe completed 13 of 19 passes for 181 yards and rushed 13 times for 130 yards. A first-year starter, Grewe is closing in on 1,000 passing yards, having amassed 994 yards through the air and nine TDs, and he has rushed for 539 yards and nine scores. He also plays basketball and lacrosse.