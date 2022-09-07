Gigi Edwards • Villa Duchesne

A senior forward and University of Louisville recruit, Edwards had four multi-point games in the Gateway Classic to lead the Saints to four wins as they claimed the title of their pool. She had two assists in a 3-2 comeback win over Winnetka New Trier, assisted on two goals in a 4-2 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer, scored a goal and assisted on another in a 4-1 triumph over Louisville duPont Manual and capped the tournament by netting a goal and two assists to lift Villa to a 4-0 win over MICDS. Edwards’ performance in the tournament came on the heels of a 2-goal, 3-assist game in a 9-2 season-opening win over Nerinx Hall. She was first-team All-Metro in 2021.