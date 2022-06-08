Gina Catanzaro • Triad soccer

A senior forward who has signed with Maryville University, Catanzaro helped the Knights win their second consecutive state title and the fourth in program history. In a 1-0 victory over Lisle Benet Academy in the Class 2A title game, her unassisted goal in the 58th minute was the difference for the Knights. Catanzaro worked out of a double team to gain space on the left wing, then ripped a shot inside the right post for her 26th goal of the season. Catanzaro also had a key goal in a 3-1 double-overtime semifinal win over Oak Park Fenwick, scoring in the 51st minute to tie the game 1-1. She finished the season as the team’s leading scorer with 60 points.