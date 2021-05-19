Grace Brzyski • Marquette water polo

A senior who plays the 2-meter position, Brzyski led the Mustangs to an 18-11 win over Oakville in the first Missouri Water Polo girls district championship. She scored six goals, all coming in the first three quarters when the Mustangs built a 10-goal lead. She also assisted on four other goals to give her 16 points in the game, finishing the season as the area’s second-leading scorer with 37 goals and 28 assists for 102 points for the Mustangs, who went 8-0. Brzyski, who was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection, has a combined scholarship for water polo and academics with Mercyhurst University in Erie, Penn.