Grace Hupp • Kirkwood basketball

Grace Hupp, Kirkwood

Grace Hupp, Kirkwood basketball

A 5-foot-7 senior guard who has committed to Webster University, Hupp doubled her average of nearly 12 points per game to lead the Pioneers to a pair of victories last week. Hupp had a game-high 23 points, pulled down five rebounds and made four steals in a 52-42 win over Nerinx Hall and then put up 24 points, including four 3-pointers, three rebounds and three steals to lift Kirkwood to a 63-36 win over Marquette in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool contest. A second-team all-conference selection last season, Hupp is the Pioneers’ leading scorer and also is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

