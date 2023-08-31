A returning first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro player, Molitor was 2-for-2 with a double and home run as the Blue Jays beat defending Class 3 state champion Fatima 3-1 in the championship game of Sullivan’s Back to School Classic Gold Bracket. Molitor also went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored in a 4-3 victory against Blair Oaks in the semifinals. The middle infielder also was solid defensively with eight putouts and six assists in the tournament and helped turn a double play against Blair Oaks. Last season, Molitor helped the Blue Jays reach the Class 4 state semifinals by hitting nine home runs and driving in 42 runs.