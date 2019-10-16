A freshman, Tyson won the Suburban Conference Championships girls individual title, covering the 5-kilometer course at McNair Park in 18 minutes, 56.89 seconds. Tyson led from start to finish, widening the gap from the runner-up to 16 seconds in the end. In other races, she finished second at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational at Pheasant Run Golf Course in one of the area’s best times this season (18:49.84), placed first in the Paul Enke Invitational at Sioux Passage Park and finished third in the Green Division of the Forest Park Festival. Tyson plans to run track in the spring.
