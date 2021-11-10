 Skip to main content
Grace Tyson • Lafayette cross country
Grace Tyson • Lafayette cross country

Grace Tyson, Lafayette

Grace Tyson, Lafayette cross country

A junior, Tyson won the Class 5 individual championship at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Tyson joined Anna West, who won the title in 2015, as Lafayette's only individual state champions. Tyson cruised to the victory by 14 seconds with a time of 17 minutes, 42.9 seconds, the area's fastest time this season on a 5-kilometer course. She jumped out to an early lead and never was headed. Tyson, who was coming off a second-place finish in the district meet, also won the St. Louis Suburban Conference championship and the Festus Bowles Invitational. She finished second three times and fourth twice in other meets this season.

