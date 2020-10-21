Grace Tyson • Lafayette cross country

A sophomore, Tyson won the Eureka Invitational, covering the course at McNair Park in 18 minutes, 22.29 seconds, to lead the Lancers to the team title. It was the second-best time in the area this season on a 5-kilometer course. Tyson, who likes to take control of a race and be out front early, did just that, leading from start to finish on her way to victory by 16 seconds. In other meets this season, Tyson, who has finished in the top three in all of her races, won the Festus Invitational in 18:53, placed second at the Parkway West Invitational in 18:46 and took third at Fox’s Ed White Warrior Invitational in 19:01. In 2019, she had a third-place showing at the Class 4 state meet.
