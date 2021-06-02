Grace Tyson • Lafayette track and field

A sophomore, Tyson won the Class 5 state title in 3200 meters in state-leading time of 10:41.08 and ran third leg on Lafayette’s winning 3200 relay. She went undefeated in the 3200 this season, including victories in district and sectional meets. At the sectional, she also anchored the Lancers 3200 relay to victory and finished fourth in the 1600. In cross country, she played a leading role in Lancers winning the Class 5 state team championship last fall. It was the third in program history and first since 2015. She was the runner-up individually at the state meet with a personal-best time of 18:10.6 and earned first-team All-Metro honors.