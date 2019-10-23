Team up with us for 99¢
A 5-foot-9 junior middle blocker, Winkelmann led the Bearcats to three wins last week and helped them clinch the Four Rivers Conference championship with perfect record earlier this week. In a straight-set win over Owensville on Tuesday that secured the conference title, Winkelmann had a team-high 11 kills and six digs. Last week, she had big performances in wins over Helias (21 kills, 10 digs), New Haven (14 kills, 6 digs) and St. Clair (15 kills, 7 digs). An all-tournament selection at Lebanon, Mo., and Effingham this season and an all-state and all-conference honoree last season, Winkelmann is averaging 6.3 kills per set.